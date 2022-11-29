Ree Drummond Was Left 'Dying And Crying' After A Holiday Throwback With Her Son Todd

Like many parents, celebrity chef Ree Drummond is ecstatic when the holidays come around, as it means more time with her children and family. While remembering the recent passing of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond, the Pioneer Woman cheffed up a feast for her family this past Thanksgiving (via People). Though this time of year may start to look different as her grown-up kids start families of their own, it was still a lively gathering: Drummond's daughter, Paige, was present at this year's Thanksgiving feast, along with the celebrity chef's foster son, Jamar, and her youngest son, Todd.

Todd hasn't quite left the nest yet, but he already has concrete plans next year to play football at the University of South Dakota, according to a Pioneer Woman blog post. He still has a few more months until freshman year starts, but that hasn't prevented Drummond from getting emotional this holiday season, as revealed by a touching moment she shared with her audience on a recent episode of her Food Network show.