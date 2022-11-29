Wendy's Fan-Favorite Key Tags Will Get You Free Frostys For 2023
Do you want a year of free Frostys? Who's going to say "no" to that? It might sound too good to be true, but in exchange for a small donation, that dream can come true for anyone right now at Wendy's. That's right, Thrillist reports that the fast-food chain is bringing back its popular Frosty Key Tags promotion this holiday season. This deal isn't just a way to get free chocolatey frozen treats — it's also a little way to give back during the season of giving.
In order to get your Frosty Key Tag, all you need to provide is a donation of $2. That fee goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Dave Thomas was the late founder of the Wendy's chain (per Wendy's). Thomas founded Wendy's in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, naming the restaurant after his daughter, Melinda. She landed with the nickname Wendy when her siblings couldn't pronounce her name and started calling her Wenda, which naturally progressed to Wendy. Wendy's classics you know and love, like rich chili and the classic creamy Frosty, were right there on that first menu back in 1969. (However, this deal only applies to the latter menu option.)
All the sweet details
The Wendy's Frosty Key Tags are only available for a limited time each year. This year, you have until January 29 to buy one (per Thrillist). You can purchase a physical key chain — a two-dimensional plastic chocolate frosty marked "2023" — in participating Wendy's restaurants while supplies last (via Ebay). You can also purchase the physical key chain directly from the charity it benefits, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. This option allows you to buy in large quantities and is great for those who want to give the Key Tags as stocking stuffers or other holiday gifts. The key chains come mounted in a small gift holder complete with a gift label you can fill in on the back, making them perfect for the holidays. Less giftable but also less likely to get lost, those who prefer to keep their key ring clear can purchase a digital version from the Wendy's app.
These little gems are good until December 31, 2023, so if you hurry, you can actually get more than a year of free Frostys out of your tag. They entitle you to a Jr Frosty, which is still a sizeable six-ounce cup of soft-serve ice cream that typically costs about two dollars, according to Krazy Coupon Lady. Plus, you can get an unlimited number of Frostys from the moment that key chain hits your hand until midnight on New Year's Eve 2023. Technically a purchase is necessary with your order, but according to the good people of Reddit, some locations don't enforce this rule.