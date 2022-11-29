Wendy's Fan-Favorite Key Tags Will Get You Free Frostys For 2023

Do you want a year of free Frostys? Who's going to say "no" to that? It might sound too good to be true, but in exchange for a small donation, that dream can come true for anyone right now at Wendy's. That's right, Thrillist reports that the fast-food chain is bringing back its popular Frosty Key Tags promotion this holiday season. This deal isn't just a way to get free chocolatey frozen treats — it's also a little way to give back during the season of giving.

In order to get your Frosty Key Tag, all you need to provide is a donation of $2. That fee goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Dave Thomas was the late founder of the Wendy's chain (per Wendy's). Thomas founded Wendy's in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, naming the restaurant after his daughter, Melinda. She landed with the nickname Wendy when her siblings couldn't pronounce her name and started calling her Wenda, which naturally progressed to Wendy. Wendy's classics you know and love, like rich chili and the classic creamy Frosty, were right there on that first menu back in 1969. (However, this deal only applies to the latter menu option.)