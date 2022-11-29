Red Lobster's New Shrimp Is Inspired By Its Iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Here's a question for all of you looking for a brain teaser: It's served in every Red Lobster no matter where it's located. Whether you order fish, shrimp, lobster, or steak, it's part of your meal. In fact, if you have enough of them, they're pretty much a meal in itself. If you guessed "those really good cheddar biscuits," then you would be correct.

Having turned 25 years old back in 2017 (according to Red Lobster), these buttery, cheesy dough balls have been a staple of the Red Lobster menu since their introduction back in 1992. If Thrillist's recounting of how cheddar biscuits came about is to be believed, Red Lobster was looking for something to replace their hushpuppies and culinary leader Kurt Hankins began tinkering with biscuit recipes, making them cheesier and replacing sugar with garlic. But whether they were an invention borne from experimentation, a happy accident, or perhaps divine inspiration, it's no secret that the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a wildly popular crowd-pleaser at Red Lobster. So devoted are some people to these cheddar bread bites that when Red Lobster posted on its Facebook they were retiring cheddar biscuits for sliced white bread (a post made on April 1, or April Fools Day), many people seemed to take the joke very seriously.

If you love cheddar biscuits and also enjoy Red Lobster's shrimp, then the chain's newest item is something to keep an eye on.