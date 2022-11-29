McDonald's Uniforms Just Received A High-End Fashion Makeover

The most creative of clothing designers pull inspiration from wherever they can find it, and for some, great ideas can be found on an unassuming dinner plate. According to Glamour, the Museum of Communication in Berlin once had a fashion food wing dedicated to this very topic. Some of the exhibit's creations included a top made of octopus and a skirt fashioned with seaweed, each of which were designed by Chef Roland Trettl.

Another designer that embraced the world of food fashion is Central Saint Martin graduate Leeann Haung (per Dazed). Notable pieces include orange-peel scattered bottoms, earrings made from forks, and "cable knits crafted from real jelly and chocolate." "When I was young I really wanted be a chef ... I soon realized I was a pretty crap cook – although granted, I was only 10 – but I loved creating something visually stunning with my hands that could make people happy. That eventually translated itself into fashion," Haung said of the inspiration behind her pieces.

To twist things up, one Finnish fashion brand is pulling inspiration from the food industry as well. These pieces, however, probably shouldn't be consumed (via CNN).