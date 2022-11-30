Subway Just Took Its Footlong One Step Further — With Cookies

National Cookie Day is almost here (Sunday, December 4) and Subway is celebrating in a super-sized way. Although the chain is primarily known for slinging sandwiches, it has a strong cookie lineup too. In fact, Australian Subway shops saw a major bump in cookie sales in 2021, selling nearly 360,000 more than the year before, per QSR Media. Sure, some of that could be a post-pandemic bump, since 2020 was far from a normal year, but that's still a lot of extra (cookie) dough.

The sweet lineup of cookies listed on Subway's site includes flavors like chocolate chip, raspberry cheesecake, double chocolate chip, white chip macadamia nut, and chocolate chip rainbow cookie. If you like these, you're in luck — a company press release explains that the chain is bulking them up for a limited time through its cookie-only pop-up shop, Cookieway. The last (and first) time this pop-up happened was last year in New York City, The Kitchn reported in 2021. Although that event offered some limited-edition cookies and merch, the 2022 installation has gone totally next level, this time offering cookies that span an actual footlong.

The 2022 Cookieway pop-up shop has switched locations for a sunnier spot, as the press release notes this year's installation will be found in the Little Havana Neighborhood of Miami. Specifically, people hungry for giant cookies can find them at the Subway shop in Calle Ocho (1575 SW 8th Street), which TripSavvy describes as "the epicenter of Little Havana."