Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can

Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.

If you're looking for a more unique way to enjoy the holiday meal without all of the prep work and hours spent in the kitchen, you're in luck. Heinz recently announced on Twitter that its Heinz Big Soup Christmas Dinner, which sold out last year within three hours, will be coming back (via Today). The canned soup — which comes in both original and vegan flavors — contains all the essentials of a British Christmas dinner, including turkey, stuffing balls, and cranberry. According to Heinz's website, it will only be available in select ASDA supermarkets in Great Britain, so Americans who want to try it may need to check eBay for cans.