Chipotle's New Mystery Boxes Contain Merch, Soap, And Gift Cards

According to a press release from Chipotle, the fast-casual Mexican-inspired chain has exclusive mystery boxes available for purchase from December 1, 2022 until supplies last, and there are two mystery box options. The "Small Burrito Box" costs $30 and has around three to five different mystery items that are valued around $60, while the "Large Burrito Box" costs $50 and has around four to eight different mystery items that are valued around $100. The mystery products will be creatively wrapped in a foil similar to Chipotle's burritos, and no clothing items will be featured.

To add an extra element of surprise, Chipotle is having a sweepstake from December 1, 2022 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time to December 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, and anyone who buys a mystery box within the aforementioned time frame will automatically be entered into the contest to win a limited edition $500 Chipotle gift card made of stainless steel and the elusive cilantro soap that went out of stock just 12 hours after it went live. Per Chipotle, there will be 10 lucky winners that receive the gift card, and the sweepstakes can also be entered without purchasing a mystery box by sending an email to sweepstakes@chipotle.com with the entrant's name, address, age, and phone number. The contest is only open to individuals who are at least 13 years old and live in the United States.