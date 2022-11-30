Tom Hanks' New Coffee Brand Donates All Of Its Profits To Veterans

Tom Hanks is a force to be reckoned with. Over the span of his decades-long career, he has portrayed nearly 100 iconic characters, from Forrest Gump to Woody the cowboy to Walt Disney. His resume includes timeless films like "Big," "A League of Their Own," "The Green Mile," "Sleepless in Seattle," "That Thing You Do!," "Cast Away," and the live action remake of "Pinnocchio," just to name a few, per IMDb.

In addition to gracing the screens of theaters and televisions around the world, Hanks is also known for his charitable contributions to various organizations and causes. According to Foundation Guide, the star supports nonprofits such as Stand Up to Cancer, Children's Health Fund, ONE Campaign, The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, UNICEF, and The Rainforest Foundation. He is also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, environmentalism, and the U.S. armed forces. Now, Hanks is embarking on his latest philanthropic venture: patriotic coffee.