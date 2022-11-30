Tom Hanks' New Coffee Brand Donates All Of Its Profits To Veterans
Tom Hanks is a force to be reckoned with. Over the span of his decades-long career, he has portrayed nearly 100 iconic characters, from Forrest Gump to Woody the cowboy to Walt Disney. His resume includes timeless films like "Big," "A League of Their Own," "The Green Mile," "Sleepless in Seattle," "That Thing You Do!," "Cast Away," and the live action remake of "Pinnocchio," just to name a few, per IMDb.
In addition to gracing the screens of theaters and televisions around the world, Hanks is also known for his charitable contributions to various organizations and causes. According to Foundation Guide, the star supports nonprofits such as Stand Up to Cancer, Children's Health Fund, ONE Campaign, The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, UNICEF, and The Rainforest Foundation. He is also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, environmentalism, and the U.S. armed forces. Now, Hanks is embarking on his latest philanthropic venture: patriotic coffee.
Hanx For Our Troops coffee brand supports veterans
Hanx For Our Troops — a fun play on Tom Hanks's catchy surname — is a freshly brewed coffee brand that is set to provide more than tasty cups of joe. The recently launched company, founded by Hanks, sells a variety of ethically sourced coffee products that will directly support veterans and their families. People explains that proceeds from all of the company's sales will be granted to veteran-centric institutions including Hire Heroes USA, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Student Veterans of America, and The Headstrong Project.
The coffee brand's official website states, "At Hanx, we're on a mission to create goods that do good. We honor the patriotism and service of our veterans and their families by giving 100% of our profits to organizations who provide them with critical support and resources." The ground coffee flavor is First Class Joe, which comes in both medium and dark roasts. Pods and instant coffee sticks are also available in Sgt. Peppermint and Tom's Morning Magic Blend. Tom Hanks has proven once again that he truly is one of America's nicest guys.