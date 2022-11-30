McDonald's Is Dropping Prices On Burgers, Nuggets, And More Through December​​

'Tis the season to be jolly. However, if we're being perfectly honest, it's a bit difficult to be filled with Christmas cheer when it feels like you're shelling out money everywhere you turn. According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans are expected to spend an average of $832.84 on gifts, holiday decorations, and food this holiday season which, if you ask us, is a pretty hefty hunk of change.

Factor in a few other things such as the cost of festive party clothes, travel, and the money many of us just spent trying to pull off the perfect Thanksgiving, and it might feel like there won't be any funds left over for day-to-day expenses like bills, gasoline, and, oh yeah, food. Dry goods and canned foods can be relatively cheap, not to mention the fact that some of those cans can be turned into delicious meals — though with so much going on during the next few weeks, you might find yourself doing much more of your eating on the go rather than at home.

Fortunately, there are plenty of drive-thrus you can roll through for a quick bite to eat if your tummy starts grumbling in the middle of your holiday shopping spree, and one specific chain will soon be offering some great deals. According to Thrillist, McDonald's will be dropping the prices on several of its menu items throughout the month of December, giving customers the opportunity to save a little bit more of their hard-earned dough.