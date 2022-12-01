DoorDash Is Laying Off 1,250 Workers Due To Pandemic Overgrowth

Life before food delivery services feels like a far away dream since the COVID-19 Pandemic has drastically expanded the market for such companies. DoorDash saw significant growth in revenue during the course of the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. It dominated the delivery and take-out scene, and by Aug. 2021, its profits had surged 83% from the year before.

But this take-out service Dashed a bit too close to the sun. In a message sent to DoorDash drivers on Wednesday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu admitted that DoorDash took on too many drivers, or dashers, to keep up with the company's growth. Now the company risks its operating costs outgrowing what it's garnered in revenue. "While we've always been disciplined in how we have managed our business and operational metrics, we were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth," he wrote.

Now, Xu explained in his message, DoorDash is cutting 6% of its workforce.