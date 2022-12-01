The Most Useful Cooking Tip Alex Najar Learned From Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Alex Najar says one of the most valuable techniques he picked up from Gordon Ramsay while filming "Hell's Kitchen" was no doubt "the way he does fish." Like many of us do with a filet of skin-on fish, Najar says he "always cooked it skin side down," but he learned a new method from Ramsay.

Najar says Ramsay's fish "technique [is to] sear it on both sides," before quickly removing it from direct heat to allow the fish to "chill out for a little bit on a hotspot." Directly before serving the fish, Najar says that Ramsay tosses a generous amount of butter into the pan to melt, basting the fish in the rich sauce that forms. "It turns the fish almost like Jell-O. It's perfectly cooked," says Najar.

Watching how Ramsay prepared lobster was another "iconic" learning moment for him. Beyond Ramsay's masterful methods for cooking lobster, his tips for preparing the shellfish and utilizing as much of the luxurious meat as possible are valuable lessons for any budding chef or home cook. There's so much more to lobster than the tail and claws we're used to dipping in warm butter.

"A lot of people don't realize that there's a lot of meat inside lobster," says Najar. And as Ramsay shows the "Hell's Kitchen" competitors, there's a technique to neatly removing every juicy piece of it. "The way he extracts all of that stuff out of there, I would never think to do that," admits Najar. It's yet another example of what makes Ramsay the revered chef that he is.

Catch new episodes of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages" every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox, or stream episodes on Hulu.