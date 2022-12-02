Baskin-Robbins Is Getting Festive With A New Peppermint Cocoa Shake
Popular ice cream parlor chain Baskin-Robbins is popular for its wide variety of ice cream flavors and continues to amaze its fans with new ice cream innovations. For example, Baskin-Robbins' ice cream flavor of the month for October 2022 was called Spicy 'n' Spooky and was made with dark chocolate ice cream, flakes of spicy blood orange, and white chocolate ghost pepper ice cream, per Baskin-Robbins. Earlier in August 2022, Baskin-Robbins had a frosted strawberry toaster treat ice cream flavor, and back in February 2020, the chain revealed a triple mango sorbet flavor, per Baskin-Robbins.
Now for the 2022 holiday season, the popular ice cream chain is introducing a new menu item and bringing back a beloved ice cream cake, as well as one of its favorite seasonal holiday ice cream flavors, Peppermint, according to a press release from Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins' peppermint ice cream contains real peppermint candy pieces and is the Flavor of the Month for December 2022. Here's what you need to know about Baskin-Robbins' new item and its returning favorites.
Baskin-Robbins also has peppermint ice cream and a snowman cake for December
In addition to enjoying the returning peppermint ice cream flavor on its own, fans can also enjoy a Peppermint Cocoa Shake, which is made with peppermint ice cream, milk, and chocolate syrup, per the press release from Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins fans showed their excitement for the return of the holiday flavor on the chain's Instagram post, writing, "One of my favorites from childhood!" and "Perfect for Christmas!!! Love peppermint ice cream after dinner." On December 31, 2022, customers can get 31% off on scoops of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins.
To incite even more holiday spirit, Baskin-Robbins is also welcoming back its Brrr the Snowman ice cream cake, which is cutely decorated to look like a melting snowman with a carrot nose made of icing and fudge buttons, arms, and smile. The Brrr the Snowman Cake can be ordered in store at participating Baskin-Robbins locations, online, and on the Baskin-Robbins app, and customers can choose their preferred ice cream and cake flavors in a round six-inch or nine-inch cake. For every cake order from now through the end of December that's at least $35, Baskin-Robbins is offering a $5 off coupon using the code "SNOW." The peppermint ice cream, peppermint cocoa shake, and Brrr the Snowman ice cream cake are available at participating Baskin-Robbins locations through the end of December 2022.