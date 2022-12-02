Baskin-Robbins Is Getting Festive With A New Peppermint Cocoa Shake

In addition to enjoying the returning peppermint ice cream flavor on its own, fans can also enjoy a Peppermint Cocoa Shake, which is made with peppermint ice cream, milk, and chocolate syrup, per the press release from Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins fans showed their excitement for the return of the holiday flavor on the chain's Instagram post, writing, "One of my favorites from childhood!" and "Perfect for Christmas!!! Love peppermint ice cream after dinner." On December 31, 2022, customers can get 31% off on scoops of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins.

To incite even more holiday spirit, Baskin-Robbins is also welcoming back its Brrr the Snowman ice cream cake, which is cutely decorated to look like a melting snowman with a carrot nose made of icing and fudge buttons, arms, and smile. The Brrr the Snowman Cake can be ordered in store at participating Baskin-Robbins locations, online, and on the Baskin-Robbins app, and customers can choose their preferred ice cream and cake flavors in a round six-inch or nine-inch cake. For every cake order from now through the end of December that's at least $35, Baskin-Robbins is offering a $5 off coupon using the code "SNOW." The peppermint ice cream, peppermint cocoa shake, and Brrr the Snowman ice cream cake are available at participating Baskin-Robbins locations through the end of December 2022.