Yes, Zoey Deutch Really Has A Matzo Ball Soup Tattoo

Zoey Deutch is not someone who gets tattoos on a whim. Rather, the actress treats herself to some ink every year on her birthday, a tradition she began when she was 20 years old. In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the talk show host asked Deutch to share her "very interesting tattoo," which prompted the star to explain the origin of the matzo ball soup tattoo.

"A couple of years ago, I was really into soup. And I got a matzo ball soup tattooed on my ankle," Deutch explained before showing the audience what the ink looked like. While the Los Angeles native has no regrets about the tattoo because she "will always love soup," she doesn't love one aspect of the design. "I wanted it to be steaming hot soup instead of lukewarm soup ... and the steam just sort of looks like hair." This detail gave Kimmel the perfect fodder to jump in with a hilarious one-liner: "You have a hairy ball on your ankle."

Deutch is not the only one to get a food- or drink-themed tattoo that she later regretted. Fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence got inked with "H2O" on her hand as a way to remind herself to hydrate more. Unfortunately, the chemical formula was not written correctly. "I should have Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever," she admitted, per Today.