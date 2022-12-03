Yes, Zoey Deutch Really Has A Matzo Ball Soup Tattoo
Everyone holds a soft spot for certain foods and beverages, whether you have an intense love of pizza or are a self-identified chocolate fiend. That said, for some, it's not enough to consume their favorite fare time and time again — occasionally, people feel the need to make a statement that's a little more permanent.
Surprisingly, many famous figures have chosen to get tattoos of their most beloved cuisine. While Lea Michele has a tattoo of a steaming cup of coffee on one of her fingers (via Instagram). In 2015, singer Miley Cyrus had an avocado inked onto the back of her left arm, per POPSUGAR. Oh, and let's not forget about Ed Sheeran's Heinz ketchup tattoo (via Insider). In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the "Something From Tiffany's" star Zoey Deutch revealed that she is also a member of the food tattoo club. The actress has a permanent sketch of a bowl of matzo ball soup drawn on her ankle. In the interview, the actress discussed what inspired the tattoo and what she would change about it if she could.
Deutch wishes she could make a tiny change to her tattoo
Zoey Deutch is not someone who gets tattoos on a whim. Rather, the actress treats herself to some ink every year on her birthday, a tradition she began when she was 20 years old. In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the talk show host asked Deutch to share her "very interesting tattoo," which prompted the star to explain the origin of the matzo ball soup tattoo.
"A couple of years ago, I was really into soup. And I got a matzo ball soup tattooed on my ankle," Deutch explained before showing the audience what the ink looked like. While the Los Angeles native has no regrets about the tattoo because she "will always love soup," she doesn't love one aspect of the design. "I wanted it to be steaming hot soup instead of lukewarm soup ... and the steam just sort of looks like hair." This detail gave Kimmel the perfect fodder to jump in with a hilarious one-liner: "You have a hairy ball on your ankle."
Deutch is not the only one to get a food- or drink-themed tattoo that she later regretted. Fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence got inked with "H2O" on her hand as a way to remind herself to hydrate more. Unfortunately, the chemical formula was not written correctly. "I should have Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever," she admitted, per Today.