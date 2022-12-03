The Foodie Gift Padma Lakshmi Doesn't Want This Holiday Season

On the off chance that you would like to buy celeb foodie Padma Lakshmi a present this holiday season, you will be pleased to know that she is a fan of gifting. We can tell by the gift ideas she has contributed to Substack. The question is: What would one buy an accomplished cooking show host and food author (whose net worth could be an estimated $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth)? Yes, it is the thought that counts. But for this context, it would be better to interpret the adage as thinking hard to buy the correct present for Lakshmi.

We know Lakshmi's "go-to drink" is tequila, per Town and Country; she enjoys it on the rocks, and it is an ingredient in her margaritas. Perhaps one could also book her into a spa – she posted a rather video to Instagram in October about how exhausted and alone she felt on the road. However, with all things considered, it's easy to assume that she wants for nothing. Even if we don't have a clue about what she actually wants, she has revealed one thing she would not like as a gift this holiday season.