White Castle's Mac And Cheese Nibblers Are Back Nationwide
"I don't like macaroni and cheese," said nobody ever. Okay, well, maybe not nobody ever. But considering that a 2015 YouGov survey found that about a third of the U.S. population indulged in mac and cheese at least once a month, we think it might be safe to assume that the phrase isn't uttered nearly as often as the creamy pasta dish is consumed.
Speaking of consumption, boxed macaroni and cheese is one of the most popular forms of the fan-favorite comfort meal – though if you've ever had homemade mac and cheese, you know the packaged stuff hardly compares. However, on some occasions, you might not even have enough time to cook up a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to satisfy your cravings, which is where the fast food industry can come into play.
There are a number of chains offering this beloved comfort food, like Chick-fil-A and KFC. But while these eateries make it easy to score a serving of mac and cheese, eating it on the go isn't quite as simple. That's no fault of the restaurants, either; it's just the nature of the dish. Still, that doesn't make it any less frustrating when all your taste buds want is a warm bite of cheesy noodles. But White Castle is making it easier to enjoy macaroni while out and about, as Chew Boom says the chain has brought back its Mac and Cheese Nibblers to restaurants nationwide.
White Castle's Mac and Cheese Nibblers are a bit different this time around
White Castle knows how to make food that's easy to eat on the go – its famous slider burgers are the perfect size for one-handed noshing, after all. This winter, the Kansas-based chain has brought back another bite-sized treat that sounds like an excellent snack for when you're out and about doing holiday shopping. According to Chew Boom, Mac and Cheese Nibblers have returned for a limited time – though it's not clear if these are exactly the same ones fans have nibbled on in the past.
Available in three sizes, the new Nibblers feature "creamy cheddar cheese and macaroni coated in a crispy batter," which sounds slightly different from the explicitly cheddar-flavored coating they wore when first introduced in 2013 (via PR Newswire). Though prices could depend on the location, at least some customers can expect to pay around $1.99 for a 5-count order, $3.99 for a 12-count, and $5.99 for a sack of 20 Nibblers. Additionally, the chain has also welcomed back sloppy joe sliders for a limited time.
"How can you give these anything less than a five out of five?" YouTuber Peter Reviews Stuff asked in his 2020 review. Considering that the current Nibblers have only just debuted in stores, the jury is still out on how they will be received. However, if they're almost the same or identical to the previous version, we imagine the sentiments will be similar.