White Castle's Mac And Cheese Nibblers Are Back Nationwide

"I don't like macaroni and cheese," said nobody ever. Okay, well, maybe not nobody ever. But considering that a 2015 YouGov survey found that about a third of the U.S. population indulged in mac and cheese at least once a month, we think it might be safe to assume that the phrase isn't uttered nearly as often as the creamy pasta dish is consumed.

Speaking of consumption, boxed macaroni and cheese is one of the most popular forms of the fan-favorite comfort meal – though if you've ever had homemade mac and cheese, you know the packaged stuff hardly compares. However, on some occasions, you might not even have enough time to cook up a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to satisfy your cravings, which is where the fast food industry can come into play.

There are a number of chains offering this beloved comfort food, like Chick-fil-A and KFC. But while these eateries make it easy to score a serving of mac and cheese, eating it on the go isn't quite as simple. That's no fault of the restaurants, either; it's just the nature of the dish. Still, that doesn't make it any less frustrating when all your taste buds want is a warm bite of cheesy noodles. But White Castle is making it easier to enjoy macaroni while out and about, as Chew Boom says the chain has brought back its Mac and Cheese Nibblers to restaurants nationwide.