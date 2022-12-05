Prue Leith Shared Her Take On What GBBO Is Like Behind The Scenes
During "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13, social media fell in and out of love with the contestants while hosts and judges took the backseat. But now, the spotlight finally turns to a permanent cast member, Prue Leith, who recently shared her perspective on what the beloved series is like behind the scenes.
Leith's entrance to "Bake Off" was amid a monumental overhaul. Love Productions (GBBO's owning company) had just signed a three-year contract with Channel 4 after seven seasons with the BBC, per MyLondon. This move was a big step for the televised baking competition in more ways than one. Noel Fielding and Sandy Toksvig replaced hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, while Leith took over Mary Berry's duties — because Berry "was never asked" to move with "Bake Off" to Channel 4, per BBC News.
Leith has been with the show since, and if there were initially misgivings about her debut among viewers, they have dissipated. This is evident, for example, by fans' concerned reactions to Leith losing her voice in 2020, as well as the undeniable adoration of one Facebook fan: "I love Prue. Such a gentlewoman."
Leith says GBBO really is as harmonious as it seems
There you have it: Leith is "a gentlewoman" who happens to judge a famously gentle competition. If you watch GBBO, then you're familiar with its relaxed competitive style. Season 12's Crystelle Pereira confirmed to Insider that this is not merely a screenplay, and the contestants really do help each other behind the scenes. But does the good-natured atmosphere of the show extend to those behind the cameras?
According to Leith, yes. The kind and loving camaraderie projected by the contestants is prevalent among the camera crew, too. In a recent interview with Francis Lam on "The Splendid Table" podcast, Leith revealed, "Most of [the camera operators] have been there 5 years or 10 years," adding, "I have never heard anybody quarrel on that set."
Leith also revealed a behind-the-scenes scoop on Love Productions' American GBBO variant, "The Great American Baking Show," which has released five seasons thus far and is said to be planning a holiday edition, per Newsweek. Despite her initial skepticism, Leith found the mood of the American version of the competition to be similarly "supportive," calling the group of bakers "a delight." Maybe it has something to do with the production company. As Leith's husband puts it: "They're love by name and love by nature."