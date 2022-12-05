Prue Leith Shared Her Take On What GBBO Is Like Behind The Scenes

During "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13, social media fell in and out of love with the contestants while hosts and judges took the backseat. But now, the spotlight finally turns to a permanent cast member, Prue Leith, who recently shared her perspective on what the beloved series is like behind the scenes.

Leith's entrance to "Bake Off" was amid a monumental overhaul. Love Productions (GBBO's owning company) had just signed a three-year contract with Channel 4 after seven seasons with the BBC, per MyLondon. This move was a big step for the televised baking competition in more ways than one. Noel Fielding and Sandy Toksvig replaced hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, while Leith took over Mary Berry's duties — because Berry "was never asked" to move with "Bake Off" to Channel 4, per BBC News.

Leith has been with the show since, and if there were initially misgivings about her debut among viewers, they have dissipated. This is evident, for example, by fans' concerned reactions to Leith losing her voice in 2020, as well as the undeniable adoration of one Facebook fan: "I love Prue. Such a gentlewoman."