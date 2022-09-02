GBBO Season 13: Release Date, Contestants, And More - What We Know So Far

Now that Italian baking virtuoso Giuseppe Dell'Anno and his exquisite mushroom cake have had time to bask in the glory of their win on "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, it's time for another group of eligible amateurs to step into the tent.

A trademark of "Bake Off" — which may be more apparent to U.S. audiences due to its stark contrast to the average American competition show — is its lightheartedness. Even co-host Paul Hollywood, with his signature icy stare, betrays a sense of empathy and support for the contestants during those tense final moments of a challenge — and even more so during moments of defeat. Aside from the marvelous cakes, cookies, and confections displayed on the show, its warmheartedness might be the reason why it's such a comfort to viewers during times of global distress. (We could say the same thing about "Nadiya Bakes," the series starring former "Bake Off" winner Nadiya Hussain.)

With that in mind, a new batch of "Bake Off" episodes couldn't come at a better time. Read on for everything you need to know about Season 13, including its premiere date and contestants.