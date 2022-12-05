RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Struggle With Spicy Thai Food In New Spinoff

For those of you who somehow missed the global phenomenon that is "RuPaul's Drag Race," the name refers to the host, famous drag queen, and "Supermodel" hitmaker RuPaul (per Billboard). (You may remember the catchy, campy song as an early-'90s hit that spent 20 weeks on the charts.) Originally on broadcast on the Logo network, the show features 13 of the best drag queens the nation has to offer competing against each other in competitions that prove that they have what it takes to be America's next drag superstar (via YouTube & IMDb). It's like "America's Next Top Model" but way more fun.

Now on VH1 and entering its 14th season, the beloved reality show has become so popular that it's spawned offshoots all over the world, including "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World," "Drag Race Holland," "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under," "Drag Race Thailand," and many others (via RuPaul's Drag Race Fandom).

With so many spinoffs, RuPaul can't possibly host them all. "Drag Race Thailand," now in its third season, is hosted by Pangina Heals and Art Arya. Interestingly enough, those other hosts can compete on "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World." Pangina herself did compete on this other show and came in sixth. So grab your air fryer popcorn, because now she's back with a new show bringing together more queens from seasons past all across the globe (per YouTube).