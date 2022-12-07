Pinterest Just Announced Its 2023 Food And Drink Trend Predictions

Pinterest shared three of what it anticipates to be the most popular food trends of 2023, and let's just say they're all quite original. The first is a trend the platform calls "Wildflours," which will have bakers from all generations preparing flower-themed desserts, such as wildflower and daisy cupcakes, in their home kitchens. We're talking baked goods decorated to look like a bouquet, and even some prepared with real, edible flowers. Just thank searches for "herbal apothecary aesthetic," which are up 1025%, or "sage green cupcakes," up 210%, for the trend.

Headed out but not so keen on drinking? Worry not, peer pressure might be a little lighter in 2023, as another of Pinterest's food and drink trend predictions is something it's calling "Free Spirits," which centers around the idea that both cocktails and mocktails will be in vogue. Perhaps a rosemary pear mocktail tickles your fancy, or you're looking to become a pro at making fancy ice cubes. Searches for "fancy non alcoholic drinks" are up 220%, while those for "creative cocktails presentation" are up 555% among Pinterest users.

When it comes to the superfoods department, Pinterest predicts seaweed will be trending in 2023, thanks mostly to its health benefits. Different types of seaweed snacks, such as green algae and nori (searches for both are up 60%), have a plethora of positive side effects including being good for your digestive health and lowering your risk for cancer, according to Healthline.