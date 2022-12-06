Lucky Charms Will Unveil S'mores Cereal In 2023

"Hearts, stars, and horseshoes, clovers, and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and tasty red balloons!" Admit it. You can probably hear the festive, decades-old commercial jingle in your head, and the mere thought of it makes you want to dance a jig like a gleeful leprechaun around your home — and perhaps even pour a giant bowl of sugary cereal. Indeed, we're talking about Lucky Charms, lads and lasses.

Pretty soon, the iconic cereal will be savored with even more spoonfuls of childhood nostalgia. Lucky Charms, the beloved, mega-sweet General Mills product that has been gracing dining room tables since 1964, is taking on a fun form in 2023 with a new variety that emulates the all-time favorite fireside sandwich made with graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows: the s'more. In the new year, consumers across the country can experience the classic treat straight from the cereal box. Here's what Lucky Charms S'mores are all about and where and when you can find them.