Lucky Charms Will Unveil S'mores Cereal In 2023
"Hearts, stars, and horseshoes, clovers, and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and tasty red balloons!" Admit it. You can probably hear the festive, decades-old commercial jingle in your head, and the mere thought of it makes you want to dance a jig like a gleeful leprechaun around your home — and perhaps even pour a giant bowl of sugary cereal. Indeed, we're talking about Lucky Charms, lads and lasses.
Pretty soon, the iconic cereal will be savored with even more spoonfuls of childhood nostalgia. Lucky Charms, the beloved, mega-sweet General Mills product that has been gracing dining room tables since 1964, is taking on a fun form in 2023 with a new variety that emulates the all-time favorite fireside sandwich made with graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows: the s'more. In the new year, consumers across the country can experience the classic treat straight from the cereal box. Here's what Lucky Charms S'mores are all about and where and when you can find them.
Lucky Charms S'mores are a spin on the campfire classic
Top o' the mornin' to ya, breakfast enthusiasts! The Lucky Charms S'mores will make their debut on store shelves in January 2023, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The General Mills brand explains that the s'mores-inspired cereal will feature a trio of traditionally-shaped, white marshmallows, graham squares, and chocolate-flavored whole grain oat morsels. However, the marshmallows in the shape of colorful symbols of magic and good fortune will still be present in every bite.
In addition to topping the chocolaty, graham crackery goodness with your preferred milk or simply munching on the dry cereal as a snack, the brand's official website also suggests mixing Lucky Charms S'mores with gooey marshmallows and melted butter to make bars. You can, for instance, add them to your Rice Krispies Treats to make them extra special. So, when you're browsing the cereal aisle in 2023, keep your eyes open for the twilight blue packaging that resembles a starry night above a toasty bonfire.