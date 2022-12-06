The Pasta Queen Just Dropped Her Top Tips For Hosting Holiday Parties

Whether her TikTok posts are about "to die for" cacio e pepe infused with "tears of the pasta gods" or a classic carbonara "like the Roman gods intended," The Pasta Queen's videos are full of charisma. Rome-born Nadia Munno has racked up more than 2.6 million followers thanks to her expertise on Italian cooking. It doesn't hurt that her narrations are documentary-grade, and her signature hair flip — although performed at the peril of those who wander into the frame — makes for good humor. Yet none of these quirks detracts from her posts' subject matter: pasta recipes, hence her screen name.

Munno's ventures on social media are not where her capabilities end. Recently, The Pasta Queen published a cookbook of over 100 recipes and stories called "The Pasta Queen: a Just Gorgeous Cookbook," which made it onto The New York Times (among others) best seller list, per Shore Fire Media. But Munno doesn't just share her cooking with viewers and readers. As she confirmed to Italy Magazine, she also loves to host dinner parties. Ahead of the holiday season, the expert entertainer graced Mashed with a few of her favorite party tricks.