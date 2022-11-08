TikTok's Pasta Queen Just Unveiled Her Own Cookbook

Branching out to America, Nadia Caterina Munno, known to her five million followers as "The Pasta Queen," is continuing the dynasty her family began in the 1800s. Referred to as the "Macaronis," Munno's family in Rome has been in the pasta business for generations, a part of Munno's heritage that she takes very seriously.

As a diligent mother of four, Munno credits investigating the unfamiliar app TikTok in 2020 for inappropriate content on her daughter's phone as the beginning of her path to royalty. According to her website, when The Pasta Queen saw inappropriate content in the form of a "blasphemous video of a horrifying lasagna," she felt compelled to do something about people bastardizing her beloved Italian culture. With a love of the telenovelas she watched with her nonnas growing up, Munno began making dramatic videos of the dishes she prepared at home that the women in her family have passed down.

After a viral TikTok recipe, Munno's life changed. The pasta empire grew to include Pasta Queen merchandise, a line of cookware, and now her first cookbook, "The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories." The debut cookbook was released on November 8, along with a virtual and in-person nationwide tour with Munno. Here's what we know so far.