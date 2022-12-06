Trader Joe's Fans Are Slamming Its New Dried Cantaloupe Slices
It's generally pretty easy to determine whether a certain type of food is considered healthy or not, though there are a few cases where the area can be a little gray. Eggs, for example, have spent time on both sides of the line. Despite being an excellent source of protein, some nutritionists over the years have expressed concern about the impact they have on cholesterol (via Nutrients), leading to a debate that, to this day, scientists still have not decided if eggs are healthy.
Dried fruit is another food item that has a bit of a confusing reputation. According to Healthline, the removal of water during the dehydration process makes these bite-sized snacks high in sugar, which can be dangerous if you're not paying attention to how much you're eating. On the plus side, however, dried fruit can be a great source of fiber and antioxidants, and makes a great addition to a batch of homemade trail mix. Dried fruit is also shelf-stable, so keeping a package on hand can be helpful for those times when you're feeling peckish and your snack stash is running low — though if you happen to pick up your dried fruit from Trader Joe's, there's a new product you might not even be able to stomach in a pinch.
Spotted this week by TJ's Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, dried cantaloupe slices are the latest addition to the grocer's dried fruit selection. But as intriguing as it may sound, many shoppers are warning others to steer clear.
Shoppers are finding it hard to nosh on TJ's new Dried Cantaloupe Slices
Cantaloupe is the thirteenth-most popular fruit in the world, according to the 2022 Fresh Trends report from The Packer. However, despite global affinity for the bright orange melon, the packages of its dehydrated counterpart that are currently being sold a Trader Joe's seem to have missed the mark.
Priced at $2.99 a pack, the grocer's new Dried Cantaloupe Slices were the subject of an Instagram post by @traderjoeslist on Monday, December 5. "I loveeee the dried mango so I'm excited to sample and review this tomorrow!" the TJ's fanatic wrote before inquiring if their followers have already given the snack a try. As it turns out, many of them have, and they didn't hold back on their thoughts.
"It's soo bad. The whole crew hated them," one person commented. "Canta-nope," another quipped. An Instagram user offered a bit more insight about what it might be that makes these dried cantaloupe slices so unfavorable. "They had a really off-putting taste," the Instagrammer said, which another user likened to farts. Meanwhile, someone offered a stern warning to their fellow TJ's shoppers. "NO ONE BUY THIS," they said.
Fortunately, Club Trader Joe's says the grocer has a very lenient return policy that allows shoppers to return almost any item with or without a receipt for a full refund, even if they've been opened. Therefore, if these Dried Cantaloupe Slices aren't to your liking, you can always take them back.