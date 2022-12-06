Trader Joe's Fans Are Slamming Its New Dried Cantaloupe Slices

It's generally pretty easy to determine whether a certain type of food is considered healthy or not, though there are a few cases where the area can be a little gray. Eggs, for example, have spent time on both sides of the line. Despite being an excellent source of protein, some nutritionists over the years have expressed concern about the impact they have on cholesterol (via Nutrients), leading to a debate that, to this day, scientists still have not decided if eggs are healthy.

Dried fruit is another food item that has a bit of a confusing reputation. According to Healthline, the removal of water during the dehydration process makes these bite-sized snacks high in sugar, which can be dangerous if you're not paying attention to how much you're eating. On the plus side, however, dried fruit can be a great source of fiber and antioxidants, and makes a great addition to a batch of homemade trail mix. Dried fruit is also shelf-stable, so keeping a package on hand can be helpful for those times when you're feeling peckish and your snack stash is running low — though if you happen to pick up your dried fruit from Trader Joe's, there's a new product you might not even be able to stomach in a pinch.

Spotted this week by TJ's Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, dried cantaloupe slices are the latest addition to the grocer's dried fruit selection. But as intriguing as it may sound, many shoppers are warning others to steer clear.