Michael Symon Is Educating Twitter On Plastic Cutting Boards

There's a lot to consider when it comes to cutting boards and food safety in the kitchen, whether it be a professional kitchen at a busy restaurant or a small residential kitchen in an apartment. According to Michigan State University, the biggest food safety issue to be aware of when it comes to cutting boards is cross-contamination. Regardless of what material the cutting board is made of, it's important to assign cutting boards to individual tasks, such as one board for cutting raw meat and one board for cutting vegetables or bread, to prevent foodborne illness.

Regarding cutting boards and food safety, chef and restaurateur Michael Symon shared his thoughts and advice on Twitter, with one fan asking Symon for some information on the differences between cutting boards made of plastic and wood. The chef replied, "They are horrible[.] [Plastic cutting boards] harbor bacteria [and are] bad for knives[.] [They are] just awful[.] [W]ood is way safer[.] [There's] tons of research on line [sic] to prove [that] wood actually naturally kills bacteria." This may come as a surprise to people who swear by plastic cutting boards, but there is some truth behind what Symon said. Two microbiologists from the University of Wisconsin named Dean Cliver and Nese Ak did a study where they compared wooden and plastic cutting boards to see which one was safer in terms of food safety and bacteria, according to The New York Times. The chef elaborated on his stance when users asked him for more tips.