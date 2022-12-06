Instagram Is Applauding Curtis Stone's Michelin Star

There are probably some moments in a chef's life that are never to be forgotten. Maybe it's the first time they get a restaurant job, get promoted to sous chef, or the first time they get a great review in the paper. But perhaps no positive review carries quite as much impact as a restaurant being awarded a Michelin star, and this year, chef Curtis Stone can now celebrate having not one, but two Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles.

Stone's restaurant Maude was previously awarded a Michelin star in 2019 and has retained it, which is a feat in itself. Several renowned restaurants in Los Angeles lost their Michelin stars this year (via Time out). But this is the first time Stone's restaurant Gwen, which was opened in 2016 (via Restaurant Hospitality), was awarded the honor.

Gwen, which is named for Stone's maternal grandmother (Maude is named for his paternal grandmother), focuses on house-made charcuterie and meats expertly carved at the restaurant's on-site butcher shop, which is also open to the public. The Michelin Guide's review of Gwen gives it one star, meaning "high quality cooking, worth a stop." Curtis Stone took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, and they were more than ready to join in the celebration.