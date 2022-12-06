You Can Get Roasted By A Famous Comedian With Drizly's New Contest

Drizly, one of the hottest alcohol delivery apps, is giving its users the opportunity to win a major prize — and it's not a bottle of Billionaire Vodka. Instead, the delivery service is gifting fans the chance to get absolutely grilled by a talented comedian. Rest assured, this roast will be sent by video so that watchers won't have to be embarrassed in front of a crowd.

Delivering these humbling, straightforward words of shame are comedians Jenny Slate, Joel McHale, and Loni Love – all of whom have a passion at flaming terrible holiday gifts. According to Little Brown, Slate has already compiled a list of gifts she is hoping to both give and receive, to avoid any of the awkwardness of being on either end. Likewise, McHale has made a name for himself in the past by asking for a knife for Christmas (via The New York Post). And Love specifically teamed up with HomeGoods last year, to prevent any of her fans from making any poor holiday shopping decisions (via People). This trio is more qualified than anyone to deliver roasts for the holidays!