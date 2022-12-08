Alex Belew Hands Us The Key To Cooking His Perfect Score Hell's Kitchen Salmon - Exclusive

It takes guts to try to surprise Gordon Ramsay with fish and rice, but lack of grit is clearly not a problem for "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Alex Belew. We proffer proof: the Tennessee-based chef has made it through most of Season 21 relatively unscathed, although that may be about to change. If the chef's Instagram's any indication, Ramsay's about to give the chef a lashing in the upcoming Season 21, Episode 9.

Ramsay's disappointment possibly has to do with raw lamb; it definitely doesn't have to do with salmon. That, Belew knows how to prepare — unlike any one of his fellow Season 21 competitors. Let's rewind to Season 21's very first signature dish challenge, shall we?

"It was about presenting a dish that was composed but filling and had components that both contrasted with each other and complimented each other," Belew explained, discussing his decision to serve up fish and rice in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I know I just served rice to Gordon Ramsay, but I served the best rice in the world in my opinion, which is Carolina Gold rice. The starch content is different. The flavor is aromatic and delicious. It's not a regular 99-cent bag from the grocery store. It's 12 bucks a pound. It's delicious goodness."

Ramsay — need we remind you — agreed. "[The Salmon is] cooked beautifully, it's pink, it's vibrant. Got that right balance of acidity," the Michelin-starred chef lauded Belew. "I love the balance of the starch. That's a very strong five, good job."