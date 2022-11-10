Alex Belew Aims For Perfection In Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

After graduating culinary school you quit cooking pretty quickly because of burnout. What brought that burnout on?

The whole time I was in culinary school, I would wake up at 4:00, 4:30 in the morning and school started at 6:00. I would get to school at 6:00 a.m. and get done around 4:30 p.m., and then I would go straight to work. I worked 45 minutes from school and I would work from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and then I would get home. I did that for 18 months straight, every single day. If this is what it is, man, I'm tired. I'm tired of working 18 hours a day. I graduated and I was like, "I think I'm done." My wife was like, "Oh, great, thanks. It's a good thing culinary school's so cheap."

What reignited your spark for being in the kitchen?

I was working as a musician for a while, and I got a phone call to be a culinary teacher at a high school. The job was a dream job for a chef. You work 7:30 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon. You don't work weekends, you don't work holidays, you don't work during the summer, and I get paid [about] a flat $35,000. That job honestly changed everything for me. I loved the students. The food budget was trash. I had $1,500 a year to buy groceries for five classes to cook every single day.

It was ridiculous, but by year two, I had gotten a phone call from someone at the National Restaurant Association who deals with something called ProStart. They asked if I'd like to compete. They said, "Basically, you get a team of four students, they build out a menu. They have to do precision knife cuts, break down a chicken, and then cook four courses in 60 minutes with no electricity."

They only gave us three or four weeks before the actual competition took place to get ready. I picked my four best students. We drilled down every single day. We were breaking down chickens every single day, working on knife cuts every single day, building up this menu, breaking down the food costs. We went and competed in state and we won ... it was really cool to make our culinary program number one in the state.

That job transformed everything, because it forced me to teach myself new things so I could teach these kids new things. To be able to come up with enough material to teach every single day and still be passionate and energetic and not boring these kids to death, that's a lot of content to have to come up with. You can't make rice every single day. You can't open a box of brownie mix and say, "Stir that together. Today, you're making box brownies."