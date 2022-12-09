TikTok Is In Stitches Over Dolly Parton's Potato Rant

Country music star Dolly Parton is a beloved Tennessee legend who is known for spreading joy, most recently in the form of a TikTok video. Parton is more than qualified to discuss foodstuffs on her account, as she's actually pretty talented in the kitchen. A family-orientated individual, she enjoys cooking food for numerous family members. In January, Parton revealed to TODAY that she likes to whip up her milk gravy for her husband Carl Dean.

Similarly, she enjoys cooking for her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (per Insider). "Miley and I both love Southern food, like mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and a big ol' hunk of cornbread — making cornbread muffins or a big pan of it with the squares," Parton said. She also revealed that meatloaf used to be a favorite for Cyrus before she began to "watch what she eats." Parton says she's tried to eat healthier in the past, too. But there's always something that seems to stop her: potatoes.