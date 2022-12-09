TikTok Is In Stitches Over Dolly Parton's Potato Rant
Country music star Dolly Parton is a beloved Tennessee legend who is known for spreading joy, most recently in the form of a TikTok video. Parton is more than qualified to discuss foodstuffs on her account, as she's actually pretty talented in the kitchen. A family-orientated individual, she enjoys cooking food for numerous family members. In January, Parton revealed to TODAY that she likes to whip up her milk gravy for her husband Carl Dean.
Similarly, she enjoys cooking for her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (per Insider). "Miley and I both love Southern food, like mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and a big ol' hunk of cornbread — making cornbread muffins or a big pan of it with the squares," Parton said. She also revealed that meatloaf used to be a favorite for Cyrus before she began to "watch what she eats." Parton says she's tried to eat healthier in the past, too. But there's always something that seems to stop her: potatoes.
Dolly Parton loves every type of potato
Dolly Parton proved once again that celebrities are just like us. Earlier this week, she posted a video on her official TikTok account ranting about her love of potatoes. "Every diet I've ever fell off of has been because of a potato. Either french fries, or mashed potatoes, or baked potatoes. Potato, potato, potato! I've never met a spud I didn't like," the video said. In the background, potatoes fly through the air encircling Parton's head. Like anything Parton does, fans in the comments section completely ate it up. "Can we all agree that Dolly is a National Treasure?" one fan wrote. Another pointed out the similarity between the video and a movie she starred in. "You even married a spud in Steel Magnolias!" they wrote. "I've never felt so seen," read another comment in agreement.
Though the video was just posted on TikTok, it first appeared in the Wired Auto-Complete Interview. She also revealed something that we've already come to realize. "I'm a really, really good cook. I'm not a gourmet cook. My food is not pretty, but it's good," she boasts.