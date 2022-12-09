Seth MacFarlane Gives The Rundown On His New Bear Fight Whiskey

Actor Seth MacFarlane spoke on a recent podcast episode of The Adam Carolla Show about his partnership with Bear Fight Whiskey (via Spotify). When asked how the collaboration came to be, MacFarlane responded, "As you well know, I've always been someone who enjoys their spirits. And I enjoy bears. So this was kind of a convergence, I couldn't say no." As a former Jack Daniels drinker, MacFarlane feels that Bear Fight Whiskey has something different about it. "It has a nice smoky, vanilla flavor with a sweet sherry finish," he said, before making fun of himself for speaking in liquor etiquette.

Carolla, who was sent a few bottles of Bear Fight to enjoy, was surprised when the price was $39.99. Due to its higher proof and celebrity endorsement, he figured it would be $100. MacFarlane admitted that the brand came to him rather than the opposite, but it doesn't change how must he enjoys the result. "This is tasty stuff. And so I said 'sign me up.' And the bear part of it just made it a no-brainer," he said. "Three-year-old, single malt whiskey. Tastes like scotch."

In a press release, Anthony Moniello of Next Century Spirits revealed that MacFarlane was chosen because "his personality and work push the envelope just like Bear Fight." MacFarlane is known for his television show "Family Guy," which he's won five Emmys for in his career.