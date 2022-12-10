Which Mexican Breakfast Dish Would You Most Like To Try? Here's What Foodies Say - Exclusive Survey

Over the years, the breakfast realm has grown a little more interesting. Traditional porridge has been transformed by the introduction of baked oatmeal. Boring buttered toast has been elevated by the avocado. Cereal has been revolutionized by almond milk, oat milk, and a bevy of other cow's milk replacements. And that's not all. Americans might also find themselves looking to international cuisines for ways to add some zing to this first meal of the day.

America has already embraced the Italian frittata, the French omelet, and the Canadian appreciation for maple syrup. But will people increasingly look south of the border for inspiration? A press release by Technavio reveals that the sales of Mexican foods are expected to grow by $113.85 billion between 2021 and 2026. A huge boon to Mexican dishes is that they are affordable and can be easily modified if supply chain issues make certain ingredients difficult to secure (via Food Institute). And, of course, they're delicious.

Mashed was interested in which Mexican breakfast dishes people wanted to try out. So respondents were asked to choose among huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, Mexican scrambled eggs, tamales, and mollettes. Here are the most and least popular answers.