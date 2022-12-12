Van Leeuwen Dropped A New Ice Cream Flavor Inspired By Knives Out Sequel

The entertainment industry will generate buzz any which way it can for movies, music, and television. Nothing is off limits, even food. Fortunately for them, consumers are here for it. People routinely line up to support menu items that are inspired by and cross-promoted with features. For example, Disney is about to drop a blue cocktail called the "Way of Water" to not-so-subtly remind resort guests that the "Avatar" sequel of the same name is about to hit theaters.

Then, of course, there's the fact that fast food giants like McDonald's work in tandem with movie houses to promote both films and food. Happy Meals, for example, have peddled toys and packaging that promote Disney films for years now, with the intent of driving up sales for all interested parties, says The Mercury News.

Now, creative ice cream purveyor Van Leeuwen is getting in on the theatrical action, but this time it's with Netflix, arguably the most famous streaming service in the world.