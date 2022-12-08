The Avatar: Way Of Water Cocktail Headed Into Disney Parks

Just because someone's a kid at heart doesn't mean they can't enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time. The powers-that-be at Walt Disney World theme parks are dialed into that fact, which is why Mickey and friends offer a full spate of alcoholic beverages to patrons who are of age.

From quick service spots to full-scale dining establishments, the parks offer beer, wine, and cocktails to thirsty guests. EPCOT's Oasis Sweets & Sips peddles refreshing drinks, like sangria and frozen cocktails, and the Warung Outpost is known for its margaritas, according to Disney's website. Then there are a couple of boozy takes on the ultra-popular DOLE Whip. The "King's Cooler" beverage works Parrot Bay Coconut Rum in the mix, and the "Lion's Lair" also incorporates sour apple, according to Disney Tips. These are but just a couple of adult beverage options available at the otherwise kid-friendly establishments, as anyone who has ever endeavored to "Drink Around the World" at EPCOT knows.

Because Disney is always looking for new ways to expand the guest experience, certain restaurants at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge are about to offer a new, blue cocktail.