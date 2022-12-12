37% Of People Think This Is The Best Cheese For Grilled Cheese - Mashed Survey

For many of us, it's a dish that dates back to our childhoods, but the history of grilled cheese goes back quite a bit longer than that. Try a few thousand years longer — recipes for toasted cheese on bread have been dated back to ancient Rome, according to Daily Beast. In more modern times, people have started dressing up their grilled cheese recipes creations with all manner of add-ins ranging from no-brainers like bacon to trendy ones such as figs and roasted beets, but at the heart of the matter (or the sandwich) is the cheese itself. What type of cheese is the best one to use in a sandwich? It's all a matter of personal preference, which means yes, you guessed it, it's time to bust out yet another exclusive Mashed survey.

This time around, we grilled 604 readers regarding their choice of cheese, giving them five from which to pick: American, cheddar, colby jack, mozzarella, and provolone. While each cheese has its fans, when the results were tabulated, we found that the majority of pollees opted for a fairly standard version of the sandwich.