Domino's Will Once Again Tip You For Ordering Carry-Out

First introduced in early 2022, the promotion that rewards Domino's carryout customers with an incentive has returned. Though it's a nice perk for customers, it also benefits the company as it combats staffing issues, according to Business Insider. In October of 2021, CEO Richard Allison revealed that Domino's was struggling to find enough drivers to keep up with deliveries, which prompted the brand to encourage customers to carry out instead.

The situation was much different when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height. A Domino's spokesperson, Jenny Fouracre-Petko, revealed to Newsweek that delivery was much more common during that time. "While Domino's is known for delivery we have been growing a strong carry-out business for many years. During the pandemic, we saw declines in carry-out orders, as customers pivoted to more delivery." Despite the true reasoning behind the promotion, pizza fans seemed to enjoy it the first time; per a press release, more than 17 million tips were rewarded to carry-out customers at that time.