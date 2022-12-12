TikTok Is In Shock After Paul Hollywood Was In A 'Normal' Kitchen Judging A Tart

The Table Manners podcast, hosted by British singer Jessie Ware, welcomed "Great British Bake Off" judge Paul Hollywood to Season 14, Episode 11 of the show. Ware's mum, Lennie, bakes a Tarte Normande and awaits the Hollywood judgment — and surely hopes for a coveted Hollywood handshake.

As fans noted, Hollywood, "knew before he even saw it" that the tart was underdone (per TikTok). "He asked how long it was baked I bet he could tell by the color." Indeed, he could. Hollywood immediately asks how long the tart was baked for and whether the oven was in fact on. While Ware and her mom express affront at the cheekiness of his comment, the proof was in the pudding. After the tart is sliced up, it's soggy bottoms all around. Lennie questions where she went astray from the recipe, as Hollywood ladles out bits of soggy bottom. Hollywood explains that each oven is set a bit differently, but you can tell by the color whether a tart is done.

While the tart wasn't able to wow Hollywood, perhaps next week will be better for Ware and Lennie. The podcast will end its current season with a GBBO kick (per Table Manners), as it welcomes Season 6 winner Nadiya Hussain (per Nadiya Hussain).