Grubhub's Most Ordered Dish Of The Year Was A Burrito

Takeout can be a great option; a reward, a time saver, or just when you're feeling too beat to cook that night. In the modern era, more of us reach for apps like Grubhub than calling local pizza parlors or Chinese food spots that might deliver — especially since Grubhub's new partnership includes convenience store deliveries. In 2020, Americans placed an average of 622,700 Grubhub orders per day, according to Statistica. While the site has no data available for 2021 or 2022, the numbers were trending steadily upward even before the big jump seen during the pandemic. Pre-pandemic numbers saw an average of 492,300 per day in 2019.

While we don't know exactly how many orders were placed in 2022, we know what many orders were placed for. While 2021 was ruled by classy red wine, according to a Grubhub press release, this year it was all about the beer. App users chose to crack one open from the comfort of home. That most casual of cocktails, the margarita, came in second, followed by hot sake, piña coladas, and sauvignon blanc in the top five, knocking red wine entirely off the list for 2022.

Perhaps those margaritas were meant to pair with the most ordered meal of the year; a familiar, hand-held favorite.