GBBO Just Announced Its Christmas Special Line-Up Including Top UK TV Icons

Since Victorian times, in the deep midwinter, when the shepherds are watching their flocks, when the faithful are all coming, the merry gentlemen are resting, and the partridge is firming in its pear tree, British people have been able to count on one thing: Christmas means cakes (via History). Since 2016, the epicenter of all things British and baking, "The Great British Bake Off" tent, hosts a couple of festive specials each year, and this year's star-studded lineups have just been announced.

According to A.V. Club, these special, one-off episodes are better than the original series. The stakes are lower, but the baking, jokes, and sense of fair play are all still intact. Quirky, sugar-fueled dad jokes, pastoral scenes of the English countryside, and a collective agreement that calories don't exist? If you need any help getting in the holiday mood, this is the show for you!

There will be two one-off specials — one for celebrity guests to get a taste of the tent, which will air on Christmas Eve at 8.25 p.m. on Channel 4. The second special, airing on New Year's Day at 7.40 pm, will see fan-favorite contestants from previous seasons return to the tent for a shot at baking redemption. So who is coming back to try and take home a Hollywood Handshake or the title of star baker?