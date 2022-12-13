Snickers Just Launched A Brand New High Protein Bar

When it comes to quintessential candy bars, Snickers is obviously on the list. In fact, 24/7 Wall Street ranked Snickers as the most popular candy bar in the U.S., with more than $4.2 million in sales in 2012 alone. That's right, Snickers beat out M&M's, Reese's, and even Hershey's.

This nougaty, caramely, peanutty, chocolatey, uber-popular candy bar came into existence back in 1930. According to the Snickers website, the original Snickers bar stood alone until 1968, when the Fun Size Snickers was introduced.

Since then, the Snickers family has only continued to grow, adding new variations on the classic candy bar. We're talking Snickers ice cream bars, Snickers peanut brownie squares, and even caffeinated Snickers bars. Right, because that's exactly what a sugary candy bar needs –- more caffeine than a 12 oz. can of Mountain Dew. Anyway, after the caffeinated candy bar fail, Snickers tried again, this time with a confection aimed at athletes and exercise enthusiasts.