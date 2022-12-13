Snickers Just Launched A Brand New High Protein Bar
When it comes to quintessential candy bars, Snickers is obviously on the list. In fact, 24/7 Wall Street ranked Snickers as the most popular candy bar in the U.S., with more than $4.2 million in sales in 2012 alone. That's right, Snickers beat out M&M's, Reese's, and even Hershey's.
This nougaty, caramely, peanutty, chocolatey, uber-popular candy bar came into existence back in 1930. According to the Snickers website, the original Snickers bar stood alone until 1968, when the Fun Size Snickers was introduced.
Since then, the Snickers family has only continued to grow, adding new variations on the classic candy bar. We're talking Snickers ice cream bars, Snickers peanut brownie squares, and even caffeinated Snickers bars. Right, because that's exactly what a sugary candy bar needs –- more caffeine than a 12 oz. can of Mountain Dew. Anyway, after the caffeinated candy bar fail, Snickers tried again, this time with a confection aimed at athletes and exercise enthusiasts.
What's the sitch with the new Hi Protein Snickers?
Snickers is appealing to athletes with its latest offering, the Hi Protein bar. As you might expect from the name, the Hi Protein bar is Snickers' take on a regular protein bar. According to PR Newswire, this new candy bar tastes just like the original Snickers, but packs in 20 grams of protein for an additional boost.
Although a candy bar may seem like a far cry from a protein bar, it really isn't. The Hi Protein Snickers contains 4 grams of sugar and 240 calories, which, per Healthline, is well within normal numbers for protein bars. None of this is to say that Snickers are a healthy snack, but they don't seem to be any worse than most protein bars on the market.
It's not just bars: There's an entire Snickers Hi Protein collection, which also includes protein powder. Like the candy bars, each serving of powder still contains 20 grams of protein and 4 grams of sugar. The 30-serving pack costs $29.99, and a 12-pack of Snickers Hi Protein bars costs $24.99. At the moment, these new items seem to be available only online, but they should be entering stores in early 2023.