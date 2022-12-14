Uber Eats Is Launching A Harry Potter Trunk Of Goodies For The Holidays
Uber and Uber Eats have started to diversify their same-day delivery offerings through various collaborations. It's an eclectic mix of grocery stores and pharmacies such as Costco and Rite Aid, and even non-food-related brands like Bed Bath & Beyond and The Body Shop (via RetailDive). Uber Eats started experimenting with grocery app Cornershop to deliver The Body Shop products in a few locations in 2020. In August 2022, Uber announced in a press release that it was expanding the service to locations in various states, including Illinois, Georgia, Hawaii, and Alaska. If you're an Uber One member, you get free delivery on The Body Shop products. Uber Eats exec Christian Freese said, "When it comes to delivery at Uber, we strive to be able to get consumers whatever they want, when they want it." The move into the retail and grocery categories puts the company in direct competition with delivery platforms like Instacart and Amazon's Prime delivery service.
However, the food delivery company's latest collaboration is sure to have Harry Potter fanatics (in select cities) very excited.
Add some Wizarding World magic to your holiday celebrations this year
Get your robes and wand ready, Harry Potter-philes; Hogwarts is coming to you through Uber Eats' collaboration with The Wizarding World. The collaboration will allow you to order a Harry Potter trunk full of wizarding world goodies. According to MuggleNet (which has been dropping clues about the release on Facebook), you'll be able to build a gingerbread Hogwarts castle to add some magic to your holiday celebrations. There will also be other Harry Potter-themed goodies like Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, a Chocolate Frog, and cookies. An AR experience will also be included as well as a personalized letter. Sadly no Wizarding World Butterbeer, though.
In an announcement on the Uber Eats Instagram with a short video of a Harry Potter trunk, the company wrote, "We solemnly swear ... that something good is on its way." The box will be available to "witches, wizards, and Muggles" in various cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and Vancouver. If you live in one of those cities, you better Accio your trunk before someone else does because it's a limited release, running from December 19 until supplies last.