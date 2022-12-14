Foodies Told Mashed Which Themed Restaurant They Would Most Like To Visit In Las Vegas

Everything is bigger and brighter in Las Vegas, including the food scene, according to Thrillist. From celebrity chefs to local haunts to the infamous buffet lines, Vegas has it all, including a number of themed restaurants. These establishments, which center around providing a memorable dining experience focused on a single concept, give Las Vegas an element that's unique to other cities like it. Hotels and Casinos take on themes of their own, but the themed restaurant scene has its own history.

Themed restaurants took off in the '90s when Steven Spielberg opened Dive! at the Fashion Show Mall, per Best Of Las Vegas. Even though the business folded by the end of the decade, a number of restaurants that embodied themes of their own began to pop up on the Strip. Popular spots like Planet Hollywood and the Hard Rock Cafe are examples of themed restaurants that blossomed in the 90s and are still around today.

A Mashed exclusive survey revealed the themed restaurants of Las Vegas that food lovers most want to visit.