$3,000 Of Beef Jerky Was Stolen From A New Mexico Specialty Store

A New Mexico beef jerky retailer is out thousands of dollars after thieves found their way inside the business after hours. Situations such as this have happened many times, often resulting in significant monetary loss. In 2005, Russian thieves broke into a parking lot to steal 22 tons of caviar from the back of a businessman's truck (per BBC). The thieves made off with 845 cans, which were valued at $470,000. Sometimes, these heists are large enough to affect the economy. According to The New York Times, the price of tomatoes skyrocketed in 2011 after six tractor trailers of tomatoes were stolen in Florida. Partnered with the swiping of frozen meat and cucumbers, the thieves stole $300,000 worth of goods.

There is one food that's stolen more than any other. A study from the Center for Retail Research revealed that 4% of all cheese is taken from stores illegally (via Time). And while cheese wasn't an option for these New Mexico thieves, it hits this beef jerky store just the same.