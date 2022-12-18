One Of Japan's Oldest Drinks Is A Cozy, Non-Alcoholic Twist On Sake

When it comes to fermented foods, you're probably familiar with the tangy-yet-savory flavor profiles of kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso. But would you believe that something fermented could actually taste pleasantly sweet instead of strong and pungent? If you're a lover of Japanese cuisine and culture, you've undoubtedly tried your fair share of unique sake flavors over the years. However, you may not have heard of this thicker, non-alcoholic type of sake that originated in Japan centuries ago — amazake.

Literally translated to "sweet sake," the history of amazake dates as far back as Japan's Kofun period. It's a version of sake that faded in popularity until recent years when the world began its health craze, focusing on using all-natural beauty and wellness products. Amazake is beloved in its country of origin for its numerous benefits, so much so that the traditional drink has been playfully called as an" Injectable IV drink" due to the gluten-free and easily digestible nutritional elements it contains, including energy-converting glucose, vitamin B, probiotics, dietary fiber, and all nine essential amino acids (via BBC).

So how does this sweet beverage differs from the traditional Japanese alcoholic drink – sake?