Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
The Taco Bell Freeze is also exclusive to the popular Mexican fast food joint. Although it doesn't have quite the cult following of the Baja Blast, it does come in four flavors that can be combined however you want. This drink starts at $2.99 and comes in varieties like the Cherry Bliss Freeze and, of course, the Baja Blast Freeze.
Every so often, the Taco Bell Freeze selection receives an upgrade, per Thrillist. Other flavors that the chain has tried out are Blue Raspberry and Wild Strawberry. Taco Bell will grow its Freeze menu by adding an Electric Strawberry flavor beginning Dec. 22.
New Freeze hits menu with Salsa Verde Burrito
Taco Bell will welcome a new player to the Freeze menu this week. On Dec. 22, the fast food taco chain will debut its Electric Strawberry Freeze, Chew Boom reported. This new beverage option combines a Blue Raspberry or Wild Cherry Freeze base swirled with tart Strawberry slush. Like the other Freeze options, this frozen strawberry beverage starts at $2.99. However, customers who turn up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — a time slot Taco Bell has named "Happier Hour" — can purchase beverages for just $1. Taco Bell's new Freeze flavor will be available for a limited time.
Taco Bell will also premiere a burrito on Dec. 22, per Chew Boom. The Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken Burrito will feature chicken, rice, sour cream, three types of cheeses, and salsa verde wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can get the new item from the Cravings Value Menu for $2.