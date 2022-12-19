Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way

Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.

The Taco Bell Freeze is also exclusive to the popular Mexican fast food joint. Although it doesn't have quite the cult following of the Baja Blast, it does come in four flavors that can be combined however you want. This drink starts at $2.99 and comes in varieties like the Cherry Bliss Freeze and, of course, the Baja Blast Freeze.

Every so often, the Taco Bell Freeze selection receives an upgrade, per Thrillist. Other flavors that the chain has tried out are Blue Raspberry and Wild Strawberry. Taco Bell will grow its Freeze menu by adding an Electric Strawberry flavor beginning Dec. 22.