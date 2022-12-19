The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
According to Range Me, the United States and Europe also consider additives much differently. In Europe, additives are only used in food if they're proven as safe, whereas America tests non-proven additives, only removing them when they're found to be unsafe. Regulations behind labeling are different as well, as 14 allergens must be identified in Europe while only eight must be listed in the States. By most accounts, you could say rules are a bit more lax in America — something that's being further unearthed as new labels appear on Coca-Cola products.
The new labeling system is easier to read
In late September, Mexico passed a new food labeling law that requires the placement of black stickers on items that are high in saturated fat, trans fat, calories, sodium, or sugar (via Mexico News Daily). This new system joins similar tactics already in place in Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, and is designed to better inform consumers on the risks of enjoying such products. According to the Ministry of Health's Simón Barquera, this design is much more informative than the last. "[Traditional labels] are not understood and do not allow a quick decision to be made when comparing, in addition, they are based on arbitrary portions," he said.
In a Reddit thread shared a few weeks ago, a consumer recognized the new label on their bottle of Coca-Cola. The newly added label reads "Excess in Sugar" and "Contains caffeine, avoid in children." In the comments below, one poster applauded the new warnings. "Should probably have the high sugar warning in all countries. Full sugar soda is killing people left and right," they wrote. Another experienced it themselves when on vacation. "Just got back from Mexico, was a nice surprise to see those." Perhaps in time, other countries will learn from these few and turn to more effective labeling.