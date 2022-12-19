The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US

Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."

According to Range Me, the United States and Europe also consider additives much differently. In Europe, additives are only used in food if they're proven as safe, whereas America tests non-proven additives, only removing them when they're found to be unsafe. Regulations behind labeling are different as well, as 14 allergens must be identified in Europe while only eight must be listed in the States. By most accounts, you could say rules are a bit more lax in America — something that's being further unearthed as new labels appear on Coca-Cola products.