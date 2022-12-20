Dunkin' May Be Rolling Out A Cold-Brew Beverage Line In 2023

Sometimes a person might want Dunkin' coffee without the hassle of a trip to Dunkin'. And while Dunkin's bottled drinks make some of that possible, what if you want a gentler jolt of caffeine from a cold brew? One of the benefits of cold brew is that it's less acidic than hot coffee, making it easier on the stomach and more digestible for those with acid reflux (per Insider). But for a while, if you wanted a cold brew with a signature Dunkin' flavor, you had to get in your car and shuffle through the drive-thru or pay a premium for a delivery app. Dunkin' does deliver through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash (per Dunkin' Donuts).

But that may be about to change, as what consumers want in their at-home coffee is changing. "At-home coffee is expanding from a morning cup of Joe to be more about different experiences throughout the day," says J.M. Smucker Co. chief operating officer John Brase, the company behind the Dunkin' products you find in the grocery store or at places like Walgreens or CVS (per Food Business News & PR Newswire).