Burger King's New Mexican Chicken Sandwich May Have Just Been Leaked

The chicken is out of the bag when it comes to an upcoming offering from Burger King. This week, a leak appeared to reveal what the fast food chain will be up to next. This isn't so surprising: Links confirming new menu items have been a regularity since social media came to its height. A few months ago, documentation was provided on the r/Wendys subreddit that spilled the fries on the brand's new additions. A company document was leaked by the original poster, who pointed out the line, "Italian Mozzarella Sandwich and Garlic Fries Launch November 15."

Basically the same thing happened last year to Taco Bell, when a Redditor posted a marketing bulletin online. The image revealed the addition of the cantina crispy melt taco, a cheesy gordita crunch combo, chicken wings, and a new beverage. Hilariously, responders didn't know how to feel about the concept of chicken wings at a Tex-Mex chain. "Chicken wings? We lost the grilled stuffed burrito and lava sauce for this?" one comment read.

This time, the subject of the leak is Burger King, which will be trying out a new spin on a classic at the start of the year.