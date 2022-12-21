Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
Yes, the beloved grilled cheese is one of those sandwiches that will probably never go out of style, and munching on one might even bring back a few fond memories from your childhood. However, being that you've likely been out of the "12 and under" age bracket for some time now, a simple grilled cheese might not be enough to quell your adult-level hunger.
Multiplying your sandwich load is one way to ensure you'll get enough grub to keep you full until your next meal. But Sonic Drive-In is offering an alternative that doesn't require consumers to cook. According to a press release, the chain is beefing up its menu with the addition of two monstrous new grilled cheese sandwiches.
Sonic App users can try the new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese now
Per a press release (via Business Wire), the Oklahoma-based eatery is getting set to debut its new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese sandwich to menus nationwide, which will consist of grilled steak and onions topped with bacon, melted American cheese, BBQ sauce, and mayonnaise, all in between two thick slices of crispy Texas toast. Adding a little extra heat is the Spicy Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese, which replaces the BBQ sauce with jalapenos and a "zesty cheese sauce."
The duo of grown-up grilled cheeses will be available at participating Sonic locations nationwide from December 26 through February 26, 2023. However, Sonic App users were granted exclusive early access to the massive sando starting on December 19. Several tech-savvy foodies have already taken advantage of the preview, including YouTuber The Southern Snack, who tried the spicy version of the meal. "It's got a good flavor. It's got a good mix of heat, it's got a good mix of savory, salty flavors from the meat," he said in his review. "And then, of course, there's a nice cheesy dynamic and, you know, some onions that add a nice smoky flavor to it, as well," he added.