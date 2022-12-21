Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.

Yes, the beloved grilled cheese is one of those sandwiches that will probably never go out of style, and munching on one might even bring back a few fond memories from your childhood. However, being that you've likely been out of the "12 and under" age bracket for some time now, a simple grilled cheese might not be enough to quell your adult-level hunger.

Multiplying your sandwich load is one way to ensure you'll get enough grub to keep you full until your next meal. But Sonic Drive-In is offering an alternative that doesn't require consumers to cook. According to a press release, the chain is beefing up its menu with the addition of two monstrous new grilled cheese sandwiches.