Guy Fieri Hilariously Made Himself Into An Avatar Character

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thirteen years after the revolutionary first "Avatar" film debuted, the much-anticipated and heavily promoted sequel hit theaters on December 16, 2022. From trailers and radio ads, to Pandora Flakes and the Amazon Avatar theme skill, the advertisements in the months leading up to the release date were hard to miss.

Among the social media promotions was Snapchat's Avatar Lens filter that allows you to see yourself as a Na'vi character, but Chef Guy Fieri took the transformation a step further. On his @Flavortown Twitter account, he shared what appears to be a photoshopped image of himself as a Na'vi character to promote a 2025 faux installment of the series. The name of the film? "Avatar: The Way of Flavor," of course.

As a Na'vi character, his signature spiky hair and mismatched facial hair are still visible, complementing his pointy ears, yellow eyes, cat-like nose, and iridescent blue skin. Fans were quick to share their thoughts of the transformation on the image.