Kellogg's Is Celebrating The New Avatar Movie With Pandora Flakes

In 2009, the first "Avatar" film blasted its way into theaters around the world. Many critics loved the James Cameron smash hit (via Rotten Tomatoes), but arguably more importantly, so did audiences. In many ways, the film is all size and quantity, and according to Box Office Mojo, it is still the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Now, after more than a decade, the film's highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is finally about to enter theaters. According to Digital Spy, "The Way of Water" will be only the first of many sequels we can expect to see from the brand moving forward. As of now, one new "Avatar" film is scheduled to enter theaters every other year until 2028. Of course, with such a history of big numbers, more than a few other businesses are eager to capitalize on the expected success.

Most recently, Kellogg's cornflakes announced its intention to climb onto the bandwagon. Kellogg's, the popular breakfast cereal, has hitched its lines to the blue-themed movie by bringing out a new product: "Pandora Flakes," per Laughing Place.