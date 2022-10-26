Kellogg's Is Celebrating The New Avatar Movie With Pandora Flakes
In 2009, the first "Avatar" film blasted its way into theaters around the world. Many critics loved the James Cameron smash hit (via Rotten Tomatoes), but arguably more importantly, so did audiences. In many ways, the film is all size and quantity, and according to Box Office Mojo, it is still the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Now, after more than a decade, the film's highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is finally about to enter theaters. According to Digital Spy, "The Way of Water" will be only the first of many sequels we can expect to see from the brand moving forward. As of now, one new "Avatar" film is scheduled to enter theaters every other year until 2028. Of course, with such a history of big numbers, more than a few other businesses are eager to capitalize on the expected success.
Most recently, Kellogg's cornflakes announced its intention to climb onto the bandwagon. Kellogg's, the popular breakfast cereal, has hitched its lines to the blue-themed movie by bringing out a new product: "Pandora Flakes," per Laughing Place.
Kellogg's is endorsing Avatar's blue (green) message
It would appear that Kellogg's is most excited. Oh, the lengths to which they have gone. According to Chew Boom, the cereal company is releasing blue boxes of crunchy frosted "mini blueberry moon spheres." The relevance here is that the moon, like Pandora, is a rock that we imagine to be blue and is located in space. (We get you Kellogg's).
Unfortunately, while we may like the idea, more than a few people on Reddit don't appear to be so keen on returning to Pandora via a cereal box. The social media platform is slowly catching a whiff of this new product and is concerned about the hard stare of Kellogg's mascot tiger, Tony. "Why is Tony looking at me like that?" asked u/Hero-ball. Never mind Reddit. It may be the look in the tiger's eye that sells it after all (or a least that is what ABC Science says). The release is scheduled to hit shelves at Target as early as the end of October and the rest of the retail market by some point in November.
According to The Laughing Place, despite the predominantly blue theme, there is a green message too — one that Kellogg's is endorsing by encouraging recycling and using "Energy Star Certified" dishwashers to save water. If ever there was a good cause to be excited about, this is it.